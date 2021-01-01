From general
Compatible With Iphone 11 Case, Luxury Soft Liquid Silicone Shockproof Protection Phone Case + Frosted Tempered Glass Back Cover For Iphone 11.
Advertisement
Material: Silicone: Color: Pink Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Screen Size: 6.1 Inches [Liquid Silicone+Tempered Glass] - It Is Made Of High-Grade Liquid Silicone, With A Hard Tempered Glass Embedded Inside, And The Protection Of The Silicone Case Is Doubled. [Screen And Lens Protection] - 0.5Mm Raised Around The Screen, Prevent The Screen From Scratching And Chipping. And There Is A Lens Protector Make The Lens Fully Protected. [Skin-Friendly Soft] - The Soft Structure, Comfortable And Smooth Surface, And The Good Grip Make You More Intimate. [Package Includes] - 1 × Case For Iphone 11 (6.1 Inch); 1 × Screen Protector; 1 × Screen Protector Cleaning Kit