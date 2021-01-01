From general

Compatible With Huawei P20 Pro (6.1 Inch) Case, 360 Degree Front And Back Transparent Tempered Glass Cover, Strong Magnetic Adsorption Technology.

Material: Tempered Glass: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Blue Compatible Phone Models: Huawei P20 Pro Screen Size: 6.1 Inches [Magnetic Adsorption Technology]: Multipoint And Strong Magnetic Field Adsorption Technology Make The Case Seamless And Always Make Your Phone Stand Out Among Crowd. [Perfect 360 Degree Protection]: Both Sides Tempered Glass, Full Metal Frame Protection And Anti-Drop And Shock-Resistant Design. Please Remove The Tempered Glass Sreeen Protector Before Installation. [Clear Back Cover]: Transparent Back Cover Lets You Showcase The Original Phone Design That Preserve The Phone Natural Look. [Precise Cut Outs]: Raised Bezels Lift Screen And Camera Off Flat Surfaces, Toughend Nanoglass Back, Anti-Scratch & Anti-Dirty, Protect Your Phone From Scratching, Shock & Smudge, Premium Materials Offer Unrivaled Protection And Enhanced Durability.

