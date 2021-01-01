From general
Compatible With Doogee N30 Case, Soft Tpu Rubber Slim Anti-Scratch Shockproof Protection Case With Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Black)
Advertisement
Provides Easy Access To All Buttons, Controls And Ports Without Removing The Housing. The Ultra-Thin Design Makes You Feel Comfortable, Does Not Add Weight When Used, And Is Easy To Install And Remove. Powerful Impact Resistance, 360 Degrees Protect Your Phone From Scratches, Bumps, Vibrations And Other Factors In Everyday Use. With A Clear Tempered Glass Screen Protect Film,0.3Mm,9H,High-Quality, 99% Hd Clarity And Maintains The Original Touch Experience.