From one free elephant ltd
Compatible with Apple Watch Band Scrunchies 42mm Cloth Soft Pattern Printed Fabric Wristband Bracelet Women Rose Gold IWatch Cute Elastic Scrunchy.
Advertisement
Choose your comfortable size - This apple watch band has two size: Small and Large. Small Size - fits 4.7 - 6.3 inches (119mm-160mm) wrist. Large Size - fits 6.3 - 7.9 inches (160mm-200mm) wrist. Please measure your wrist size to choose the comfortable size(Small or Large) and choose the right watch size options(38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm) Material - Cotton + Polyester Fabric, Stainless Steel Buckle, Elastic Design, It is comfortable, lightweight and super cute! Easy to wash and stays on your wrist. This one is a cloth band, It is easy to just slip on your wrist without messing with the clasp on a normal band COMPATIBILITY: Fits all Apple Watch models including Apple Watch band 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, and Series 1 Flexible Design - Apple Watch Scrunchies Band, Flexible, Lightweight, Stylish, One Size fits most. It has no buckle so you can easily put it on or take it off. Personalize your Apple Watch b