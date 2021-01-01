Compatible with Apple iPhone 12 Mini Clear Case Phone Rubber Bumper with Transparent Hard Back Cover Protective - Clear

[Compatibility] This soft case is Compatible with iPhone 12 mini Only [Not for iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max ] [Full Protection] Our superior impact-absorbing honeycomb cousin technology gives you extreme protection with raised edges to cover your screen and camera, this Honeycomb design also gives your iPhone a classic and subtle look [PC Back] Ultra Crystal PC & TPU raw materials come from Germany with long-lasting clarity and anti-scracth material shows off your device perfectly. [Fitting] Extremely fitting phone design without adding bulk and Suit for most wireless charger and screen protector [Precise Cut-out]Interior with soft silicon with dual-color and dual-layer superior design make your phone stand out in the crowd