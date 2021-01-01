Compatible Typewriter Ribbons & Correction Tape Spools for Olympia Carrera I/Carrera I Deluxe Typewriters. Includes 2 Black Typewriter Cassettes.

Best Quality Guranteed. Combo pack is a cost saving alternative that includes: 2 Black Typewriter Cassettes and 2 Lift Off Correction Tape Spools Items are Individually sealed for freshness and have a 36 month shelf life replacement cartridges can produce 50,000 characters per cartridge Cartridges are odorless, and do not have any harmful ingredients. The shell is made of ABS compound, can be reused and naturally degraded without polluting the environment. Combo pack is compatible with Olympia Carrera I Olympia Carrera I DE Luxe Olympia Carrera III Olympia Prestige 378 Olympia Prestige 379 Olympia Prestige MD Olympia Prestige MD 40 Olympia Splendid Olympia Splendid MD Olympia Splendid MD 40. See all machine in full description below