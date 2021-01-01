v4ink Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for HP 206X W2110X W2111X W2112X W2113X for use in HP Color Laserjet Pro M255dw M283fdw M283cdw M282nw.

Please note that the v4ink 206X cartridge will come without CHIP. Please prepare HP CHIP by yourself before placing the order and watch the video to install your chip into the cartridge. Make sure the color of your chip from the old cartridge is the same color as the new cartridge. Confirm the chip is installed in the correct direction as shown in the picture, do not shift or reverse the chip. Print more and cost less: 3150 Pages per Black cartridge and 2450 Pages per Cyan Yellow Magenta Cartridge at 5% coverage (Letter/A4) Suitable for Printer: HP Color LaserJet Pro M255 M255dw; MFP M282 M282nw; MFP M283 M283cdw M283fdw Series Printer Due to the new 206X cartridge use the old OEM CHIP, the computer will display "Cartridge Low" when you are printing. Please click "Snooze" and chose "2 months" to close it.