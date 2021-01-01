Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for HP 05X CE505X Black Ink for HP Laserjet P2055DN P2055 P2055D P2055X Printer -2 Black

PRODUCT NAME: Super High Ink Volume' Compatible LC3035XXL Ink Cartridges, Printing vivid color and sharp black text, graphics, photos consistently in office / shool / home works. PAGE YIELD: Approximately 6,000 pages per black and 5,000 per color at 5% coverage. 1 SET: 1 LC3035 XXL Black, 1 LC3035 XXL Cyan,1 LC3035 XXL Magenta, and 1 LC3035 XXL Yellow. COMPATIBLE PRINTERS: MFC-J995DW, MFC-J995DWXL, MFC-J815DW XL, MFC-J805DW, MFC-J805DW XL models. ADVICE: If you are not sure what ink cartridges the printer requires, please check the label of your old ink cartridges first. It will tell you the correct ink cartridges model.