From boreal designs
Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for Dell E525W E525 525 KCMY 4Pack for use with Dell Color Laser E525W Printer
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Estimated page yield: 2,000 Pages per Black cartridge, 1,400 Pages per Cyan/Yellow/Magenta Cartridge at 5% coverage (Letter/A4) Package includes: 4 packs of E525W / E525 / MTDE-E525-C toner cartridges (1 black MTDE-E525K-C, 1 cyan MTDE-E525C-C, 1 magenta MTDE-E525M-C and 1 yellow MTDE-E525Y-C) and 1 User Guide Compatible with Dell Printers: Dell E525W Wireless Color Printer with Scanner Copier & Fax We care about your needs and we strive to provide cost-effective products for you These are compatible toner cartridges replacement for Dell E525W toner cartridges