From grace digital inc.

Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for Canon 045H 045 High Yield for ImageCLASS MF634Cdw LBP612Cdw MF632Cdw MF634 MF633Cdw LBP611Cn Printer 4.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Package Content: 4 Packs of Compatible 045H 045 CRG-045H CRG-045 Toner Cartridges (1BK, 1C, 1M, 1Y) 100% Compatible with: Canon Color imageCLASS MF634Cdw MF634 MF632Cdw MF632 LBP612Cdw LBP612 Printers Approximate Page Yield: Up to: 2,800 pages per 045H black, and 2,200 pages per 045H color (Letter/A4, at 5% coverage). Well-designed to deliver crisp text and vivid color images (Non-OEM) All our products are certified by ISO9001 and ISO14001 and under strict inspection before delivery Green Print Protect Environment, Customers Pick, Your First Choice

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com