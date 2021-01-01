From raidmax

Compatible Toner Cartridge and Drum Unit Replacement for Brother TN450 TN420 DR420 use with HL2270dw HL2280dw HL2230 HL2240d MFC7240 MFC7360n.

Best Quality Guranteed. Includes 1 pack black DR420 compatible Drum unit and 3 packs black TN450 compatible toner cartridges Print more and cost less: 12,000 pages per drum unit and 2,600 pages per toner cartridge based on 5% coverage (letter/A4) Suitable for Brother Printer: Laser Printer HL-2220 HL-2230 HL-2240 HL-2240D HL-2242 HL-2250 HL-2270DW HL-2280DW; MFC-7240 MFC-7360N MFC-7460DN MFC-7470 MFC-7860DW; DCP-7060D DCP-7065DN DCP-7070; IntelliFax-2840 2845 2940 FAX-2950 FAX-2990 Reliable printing results: Sharp text, bold blacks and crisp graphics Perfect partner with your printer. Easy to be installed and recognized

