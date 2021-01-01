SuppliesMAX Compatible Replacement for Kyocera Mita ECOSYS M3145IDN/M3645IDN/M3860IDNF/P3045DN/P3145DN/P3150DN/P3155DN/P3260DN Toner Cartridge.

This SuppliesMAX Toner Cartridge is Designed to be Compatible with the Kyocera-Mita TK-3160 and is Guaranteed to Match and Outlast the OEM Version; Designed for use in the USA; 12500 Page Yield on 5% Page Coverage Model: SuppliesMAX Kyocera-Mita TK-3160 Toner Cartridge Color: Black Yield: 12500 Pages Machine Compatibility: See overview tab Manufacturer Warranty: 30 DAYS Our compatible toner, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, copier and other supplies are constructed to original OEM specifications. Guaranteed Superior Quality to Meet or Exceed High Priced OEM Products. Product packing may vary but it will not affect quality and warranty.