From suppliesmax
SuppliesMAX Compatible Replacement for Dell 3110CN/3115CN Toner Cartridge Combo Pack (BK/C/M/Y) (8000 Page Yield) (132683)
This SuppliesMAX Toner Cartridge is Designed to be Compatible with the Dell 132683 and is Guaranteed to Match and Outlast the OEM Version Model: SuppliesMAX Dell 132683 MICR Toner Cartridge Color: Assorted Yield: 8000 Pages Machine Compatibility: See overview tab Manufacturer Warranty: 30 DAYS Our compatible toner, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, copier and other supplies are constructed to original OEM specifications. Guaranteed Superior Quality to Meet or Exceed High Priced OEM Products. Product packing may vary but it will not affect quality and warranty.