Compatible Mini 9 Groovy Camera Case Bag for Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 8+ 9 Camera Transparent Illusion

Best Quality Guranteed. Custom Designed to fit instax mini 8 8+ 9 instant film camera. It closes nicely when not in use with the magnetic closure. Adjustable shoulder strap is perfect for your comfort. Ever Ready - No need to take out the camera when taking photos, the top snaps off, and all of the buttons on the camera are accessible. Film Count Show - A small hole on the back lets you know how many films you have left without needing to remove the camera from the case. Compact, lightweight and extremely durable. High-quality PU leather, smooth surface and soft microfiber lining. Protect your instax mini 8 8+ 9 camera from dust, scratches and damages. What You Get: Instax Mini 8 8+ 9 Camera Case, Removable Strap, our fan-favorite 12-month warranty and excellent customer service. [Does Not Include the Camera]