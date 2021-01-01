Compatible Ink Cartridge Replacement for HP 950 951 XL 950XL 951XL use with HP OfficeJet Pro 8600 8610 8620 8100 8630 8660 8640 8615 8625 276DW.

Compatible Printer Models: SAWGRASS Virtuoso SG 400 SG 500 SG 800 SG 1000 SG 400NA SG 800NA RICOH SG3110 SG2100N SG3100 SG3100SF SG3100SNW SG3110DNW SG3110DN SG3110SFNW SG3120SF SG7100 SG7100DN Printers The PJ SG Sublimation Ink works for Polyester Clothing, Cloth Bags, Hats, Pillows, Mugs, Tile, Watches, Mouse Mat, Cup Mat, Calendars, Medals, Phone Case, Pennants. It is scratch resistant, waterproof and anti-UV, and non-fading Formulated for SAWGRASS and RICOH Inkjet Printers. Can be use with refillable cartridges and CISS ink system Professional True Color Sublimation ink for sublimation printing only, through micron-3 stage filtration to Reduce printhead clogging Smooth color and textures, clear and natural. Great saving without compromising quality. 100% Satisfaction.