From general
(3 Pack) Compatible For Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Camera Lens Protector (Not Affects Flash), 9 Hardness Hd Anti-Scratch Full Coverage.
Advertisement
Material: Glass Clarity: 99 Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Item Hardness: 9H Anti-Flash Design: The Camera Lens Protector Does Not Effect The Picture After Use The Flash. Strong-Hardness Prevent Keys And Other Outside Objects Scratched. Our Camera Lens Protector Comes With A Dust Remover, Screen Wipe And Lint-Free Dry Cloth For Easy Installation. Protected By Service And Lifetime Replacement.