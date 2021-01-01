Compatible For Samsung Galaxy A80 Phone Case, Galaxy A90 Case,[Hd Screen Protector] Shockproof Defender Cover With Rotatable Ring Kickstand Fit.

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Color: Purple Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A80, A90 Screen Size: 6.7 Inches Ring Stand: With A 360 Degree Rotatable Ring Stand For Easy Using, Dual Protection: Soft Tpu Combined With A Hard Polycarbonate Shell For Absorbing Shock Absorption. The Multi-Layer Case Provides Shock Absorbing Protection, Outer Shell And The Inner Soft Layer Offers Extra Protects If Dropped. The Case Has Air Protection & Shock Absorbing Cushions In The Corners When Dropped Or Bumped. Outer Shell Has Protective Scratch Coat To Keep Your Case And Phone Good. Car Magnetic Design: Easily Attached The Phone To The Car'S Magnetic Stand With The Phone Case For Convenient Use When Driving.(Magnetic Car Mount Not Include) Precisely Cut & Comfortable Fit & Non-Slip Grip Design Offer Great Fit And Protection To The Phone.