From general

Compatible For Samsung Galaxy A51 Phone Case, M40s Case, Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Cover Rotatable Ring Kickstand Fit Magnetic Car Mount With.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Tpu: Color: Js-Midnight Green Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A51, M40s Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Heavy Duty: Dual Layer Of Hard Pc Combine With Soft Tpu, Provides Double Protects To The Cell Phone. Ring Kickstand: With 360 Degree Rotating Ring Kickstand For Easy Using. Fit Magnetic Car Mount: Metal Piece On The Back, Allows The Case To Attached On The Magnetic Car Mount When Driving(The Magnetic Car Mount Doesn'T Include). Precise Cutouts: Easy To Access And Press Of The Cell Phone And Control Buttons.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com