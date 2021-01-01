Compatible For Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Case 6.5-Inch With Hd Screen Protector, Military-Grade Protective Phone Case With Magnetic Kickstand Ring For.

Excellent Shock Absorption: The Product Adopts Pc+Tpu Two-In-One Design, With A Pc Shell, Which Is Strong And Durable And Crash-Proof;Lined With Tpu, Good Flexibility, Tight Fitting, Can Effectively Reduce Wear;Outside The Use Of Wear-Resistant Pc Metal Coating, Feel Good, Anti-Slip, Sweat-Proof, Anti- Fingerprint, Resistant To Dirt, Easy To Wipe, Long-Term Smooth As New. 360° Rotable Kickstand Design: Humanized Design, Built-In Folded Bracket, Kickstand Is Perfect For Viewing, For Hands-Free Movie Viewing, Video, Pictures, Etc. Metal Ring Can Release Your Hand To Ensure A Phone Safe. Magnet Can Put On Navigation Holder When You Drive A Car. To Give You A Safer And More Convenient Trip. (Not Includes The Magnetic Car Mount Holder) Perfect Fit: All Buttons And Interface User-Friendly Design To Avoid Frequent Disassembly. And The Case Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Charging Hole Allow You To Easy Access To All Features And Conv