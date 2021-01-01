Compatible For Samsung Galaxy A11 Case With Hd Screen Protector Film [2 Pack][Not Glass], Shock Absorption Full Protection Soft Tpu Case Cover For.

Material: Tpu, Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Rubber: Color: Red? Compatible With?Perfectly Compatible For Samsung Galaxy A11. One Soft Tpu Case With Two High Definition Screen Protectors(Not Glass) Will Provide Your Phone Full Body Protection. Good Material?This Case Is Made Of Environment-Friendly Plastic And Anti-Stretch Tpu Rubber. Durable, Lightweight And No Peeling, Fading, And Cracking Like Other Plastic/Leather Cases. Precise Cutout?Carved Carbon Fiber Provides Visual Interest. Precisely Cut To Preserve Full Use Of Volume Buttons, Charger, Camera, Microphone, Headphone Jack, And All Other Ports. Easy To Install And Take Off. Hd Screen Protector?High Definition (Hd) Clear, Hassle-Free, Bubble-Free Installation. Dust-Free And Fingerprint-Free. It Offers Superior Protection From Scratches, Dust, And Dirt. Fits Perfectly Over The Flat Surface Of Samsung Galaxy A11 Display.