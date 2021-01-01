Compatible For Lg K51/Lg Reflect/Lg Q51 Case With Hd Screen Protector (2Pack) 360 Degree Rotating Ring & Bracket Dual Layers Of Shockproof Tpu And.

Material: Stainless Steel, Tpu, Polycarbonate: Color: Js-Lg K51-Rose Gold Compatible Phone Models: Lg Q51, Lg K51, Lg Reflect Pattern: Solid? Exquisite Design?Specialized In Manufacturing, The Independent All-In-One Key, Port And Camera Hole Position Correspond To The Mobile Phone Precisely, And The Control Is Flexible And Convenient;Simple Installation, Together With Ontology, With 360 ° Drop Protection. Features? Metal Ring Can Rotate 360 °, Solid Support, Convenient Video Browsing;Unique Patented Technology Design, Pc Integrated Shell Material, Bearing Capacity Is Stronger, Firm And Not Easy To Fall Off;It Can Be Placed On The Table Smoothly Without Wearing Out The Shell Of The Phone;The Back Uses Cd - Grain Metal Patch, With Car - Mounted Support, Available For Car - Mounted Control. Unique Structure] ?The Product Adopts Pc+Tpu Two-In-One Design, With A Pc Shell, Which Is Strong And Durable And Crash-Proof;L