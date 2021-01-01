Compatible for iPhone XR Belt Case iPhone 11 Holster Builtin Card Slot Rugged Nylon Cell Phone Pouch Holder Cover with Belt Clip and Loops for.

WIDE COMPATIBILITY- Designed specifically for iPhone 11/ 11 Pro Max/ XS Max/ XR/8 Plus/7 Plus/6S Plus/6 Plus, Galaxy S9 Plus /S8 Plus, perfect fit with a protective case on the phone. The interior measures 6.3' x 3.14' x 0.59' 3 WAY INSTALLThe combination of the belt loops and belt clip provide the option to clip to a belt and waistband or to thread a belt through it for a more secure mount CARD SLOT FUNCTION- Offers immediate and ideal access to your main debit, business, photo, bank, credit, drivers license, or ID card while on the go PRACTICAL & QUALITY BUILT- Magic tap closure provides adequate protection for your phone and easy access. The elastic bands on the side widen and narrow when needed to. Soft inner lining protects the sensitive screen from nicks and scraps HANDS-FREE PORTABILITY- Nice to clip on pants purse or a belt. Perfect for anyone who prefers to carry phone on belt or have a outdoor job. Easy to attach a