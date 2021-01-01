Compatible For Iphone 12 Pro Max Case, Wallet Cases With Wrist Strap Card Holder Slots Pu Leather Phone Cover Case For Iphone 12 Pro Max Case Flip.

[Elegant Design & Best Gift] - This Elegant Flip Case Is Perfect To Express Your Unique Individual Identity. No Matter In Shopping, Party, Meeting Or Visit Customers, Compatible For Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7' Wallet Case Will Give You Additional Powers Of Personality And Charm. Best Gift For Mother, Father, Daughter, Son, Wife And Friends On Mothers Day, Christmas Day, Anrsary Day, Valentines Day And Birthday. [Multifunctional] - Compatible For Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7' Wallet Case Featuring 9 Card Slots And 2 Money Pockets, Conveniently Store Credit Cards, Cash, Id, Lovers Or Childs Photo. With A Removable Wrist Strap Without Having To Carry Bulky Purses. Just One Compatible For Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7' Case Can Meet Your Daily Carrying Demand. With Magnetic Closure, You Just Need Lightly Close, The Magnetic Will Help You Close The Protective Case, Keep Your Phone Clean And Safe. [Environmental Protection Material] - Wallet Case Com