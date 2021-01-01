Compatible for DYMO D1 Label Tape 12mm 0.47 for DYMO COLORPOP! Label Maker, LabelManager 160 280 360D 420P PnP, Black on Gold/Green Glitter, White.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility: For DYMO Embossing Label Maker, Dymo Organizer Xpress Embosser, Dymo Organizer Xpress Pro 12966, Dymo Organizer Xpress 12965, Dymo Embossing Label Makers 1610, Metal Tape Embosser, Dymo Organizer Xpress 1550 1595 1570, DYMO Office Mate II 1540 154000, Dymo Junior Embosser, Dymo Label Buddy, Older Plastic Tape Embosser, MoTEX Embossing Label Maker E-101 MoTEX E-202 MoTEX E-303 MoTEX E-404 Package Includes: 10-Pack Replacement for Dymo embossing label tape. Color: Self-Adhesive Vinyl White Print on Black/Red/Blue/Light Yellow/Green Tapes, 2 Rolls Each Color. Size: 3/8 inch (9mm) x 9.8 feet (3m) Features: Water resistant, Chemical Resistant, Grease Resistant, Grime Resistant, Abrasion Resistant, Temperature Resistant and Fade Resistant; Print out Letters, Numbers and Special Characters for a 3D Effect, 3D durable plastic embossing labels feature raised lettering for 3D effect help you more easily identified the most impo