Compatible for AirPods Case with Keychain Shockproof Protective Premium Silicone Cover Skin for AirPods Charging Case 2 1 AirPods 2 Red

Well Designed Product: Made of premium silicone case and precision molded for perfectly fitting your AirPods charging case. Hassle-free one step installation. Anti-Scratch, Anti-Slip: Flexible, shock-resistant elastomers provide the perfect balance and protection from scratches and impacts. The anti-slip details on two flanks avoids the case slipping out of your hand, protect from damage. Added Carabiner: Durable carabiner is included with case. Just enjoy the outdoors, Take your airpods with you during all activities: running, hiking, climbing, camping etc. Great Accessories for AirPods: Carabiner in the box. No more tiny dusts out to attack your airpods charging port. Keep it clean always. Please note airpods NOT included. Warranty: 30-Day fully Money Back Guarantee & 1-Year Warranty. Please feel free to contact us if any problem.