Compatible Apple Watch Series 3 Series 2 Case with Screen Protector 38mm Accessories Slim Guard Thin Bumper Full Coverage Matte Hard Cover Defense.

Compatible - Compatible with Apple Watch Series 2/3 (38mm). Ultra-thin PC protective case with screen protector allows quick and easy installation, Perfect fit for your watch. Material - Durable PC & PET material cover the screen and edges. Full cover protect your iWatch, prevents scratches and wear. Design - Smart design allows access to all controls, buttons, sensors and Apple watch features. Charge directly, don't need to take off the watch case. Screen Protector - The PET material screen protector can be repeatedly wiped with a glasses cloth, to ensure the clarity of the screen without affecting repeated use. (TIPS)This cases is not waterproof, it doesnt support while swimming. If you forgetto take it off, or using this product at gym or sports activities may cause the moisture to be trapped between this product and the watch screen. You just need to wipe with a glasses cloth. SERVICE - offers 12-month quality service. Package Included: Watch Case