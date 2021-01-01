MooreCo Compass Makerspace 60" Table with Butcher Block, Beige/Platinum (91696-A-BUTCHER)

Empowering students to think, create, and do. Allowing students to embark on a journey of discovery, MooreCo Compass Makerspace table is designed to foster active thinking, creating, and doing..Assembly required.Butcher block has a double urethane top coat with anti-scratch additive.Dual-wheel casters are 100mm in diameter with a zinc core and 10mm polyurethane tread.Dimensions: 42.6"H x 60"W x 30"D.Made with sturdy solid wood butcher block top and platinum steel powder-coated frame.Table with butcher block designed to foster active thinking, creating, and doing.Meets or exceeds SCS Indoor Advantage Gold standard.Frame is made with two-leg brackets and one support trough that extends the length of the table between the legs