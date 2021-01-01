White Company PL7000 Dish Playmaker Portable Antenna

Best Quality Guranteed. DISH Playmaker portable satellite antenna featuring a larger high-strength military grade aluminum alloy reflector for improved signal strength, optional RV roof mount and updated sleek design. Works exclusively with DISH HD solo satellite receiver technology. Compatible with DISH Pay-As-You-Go, pay only for the months you need, or add to home DISH satellite service Easy setup portable antenna; powered by single coax connection through dish receiver; easy to use and lightweight RV portable satellite dish. Compatible Satellites - DISH 61.5 (SD/HD) 110 (SD/HD) 119 (SD/HD) 129 (SD/HD) Satellite dish automatically finds dish HD satellite orbital locations making it easy to watch your favorite TV shows in the RV. Optional RK-4000 (not included) roof kit allows you to mount the dish playmaker satellite antenna to your RV's roof making it easy to store and always ready to use.