From the company store
The Company Store Company Cotton Meadow Bamboo Multicolored Botanical 300-Thread Count Sateen Twin Flat Sheet
Advertisement
If you've never slept on bamboo sheets, you don't know what you're missing. Ours are a luxe sateen weave of bamboo rayon and cotton for a collection that's buttery soft, durable, and breathable. Showcasing a meadow of painterly botanicals, these sheets are heavenly to the touch and great for year-round use, especially for sleepers who prefer a bit of warmth. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: MULTI.