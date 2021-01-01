From the company store
The Company Store Company Cotton Chunky Loop Bottle Green 24 in. Contour Bath Rug
This signature collection of super chunky looped bath rugs put a stylish spin on the classic look. Company Cotton Chunky Bath Rugs are woven with 2000 g of pure cotton for an extraordinary plush hand and superior absorbency that lasts through years of use. Our Company Cotton Chunky Bath Rug is the perfect bath rug to keep your bathroom looking great and coordinate with our matching Company Cotton Bath Towels. Color: Bottle Green.