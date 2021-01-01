From the company store
The Company Store Company Cotton 3-Piece Marsala Solid 300-Thread Count Wrinkle-Free Sateen Twin XL Sheet Set
Pretty and practical, this easy-care bedding is buttery soft, looks gorgeous, and is as wrinkle-free as sheets can be. Made from premium combed cotton sateen, our Company Cotton® 300-thread count wrinkle-free cotton sateen sheet set is luxurious and substantial—perfect for cool nights and cold sleepers. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Marsala.