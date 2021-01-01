Reptile Systems Compact UVB Pro Forest Reptile Basking Lamp, 23-watt

Ideal for heating, lighting, and nourishment, no reptile residence is complete without the Reptile Systems Compact UVB Pro Forest Reptile Basking Lamp. Emitting full spectrum UVA and UVB light, this lamp gives your pet the same benefits they would get from the sun in forest environments. This includes more efficient calcium absorption, production of vitamin D3, and increased natural color visibility. It’s designed to be mounted horizontally for use in a variety of reptile or amphibian enclosure types. The lamp is also low energy consumption and can be placed above a habitat’s screen cover for easy access. Top off your pet’s home setup with this lamp from Reptile Systems!