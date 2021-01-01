Make delicious homemade ice cream and yogurt that you can fully customize to taste with the Whynter 1.28 Quart Compact Upright Automatic Ice Cream Maker with Stainless Steel Bowl - Limited Black Pink Edition. Incredibly easy to use, you can create delicious ice cream, rich creamy gelato, and sorbet as well as fresh and healthy all-natural yogurt - from traditional to Greek styles, using ingredients you trust all in the comfort of your own home. Ideal for entertaining, this high capacity machine makes up to two quarts of your favorite frozen dessert or yogurt style in a single batch.