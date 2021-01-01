Compact UHF Wireless Microphone System Pro Portable Single Channel Desktop Digital Mic Receiver Set w 1 Handheld Mic Receiver Base USB Cable.

Best Quality Guranteed. UHF BAND: The Wireless Microphone System features UHF signal audio transmission for an unsurpassed performance w/ high signal over noise ratio for clear, distortion free, crisp vocal and excellent sound reproduction unlike low grade VHF units SINGLE CHANNEL DESIGN: This single channel portable wireless mic system features extended wireless range with crisp vocal pickup. Enjoy cordless singing to karaoke music and mobility for energetic on stage performance BATTERY OPERATED MIC: The handheld microphone operates on 2 AA batteries while the receiver base is USB powered. Additional features include digital LCD display in mic and compact tabletop receiver design with convenient desktop fold-out stand ADJUSTABLE VOLUME CONTROL: Both the receiver and the mic have power ON/OFF switch and the receiver has AF and RF audio signal indicators. The microphone receiver is equipped w/ unbalanced audio