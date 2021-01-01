Advertisement
This Compact Room 8000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote is designed to cool up to 350 sq. Ft. The unit features a multi-speed fan with three different fan speeds and a programmable 24-hour on/off timer, customized to fit your schedule. Effortless temperature control maintains the preset room temperature, while the sleep mode gradually increases the temperature throughout the night to maintain a comfortable sleeping climate. Energy-star certified for efficiency and savings on energy costs.