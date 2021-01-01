Techni Mobili Compact Modern Computer Office Desk with Glass Top and Storage RTA-2335, Walnut

This Techni Mobili Compact Modern Computer Desk with Storage has a stylish and unique design that complements any modern office or room décor. It features 2 drawers and an open shelf compartment in between to store documents, calculators and other small essentials. The spacious desktop, made of a beautiful black tinted tempered glass, can easily accommodate a computer setup, while managing it's cables through an accessible opening back compartment. This uniquely designed desk is made of engineered wood that is scratch-resistant atop a white powder coated steel frame. This modern desk is an aesthetically pleasing option and perfect for keeping cables off the floor, where they can become damaged, or create a trip hazard for foot traffic. Color: Walnut About RTA Home and OfficeFounded in 2002 in South Florida, RTA Products LLC designs, manufactures and distributes affordable, high-quality, functional furniture for homes and offices under the Techni Mobili brand. Customer satisfaction has always been RTA's top priority. All products are produced to stringent consumer safety guidelines and backed by one to five-year warranties.