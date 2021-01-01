Compact Key Holder and Keychain Organizer up to 8 Keys Blue

Key Size Requirements: accommodates up to 8, 14, or 22 standard-sized house keys (max of 80mm long and 2mm thick each) depending on which size you choose - no, a car remote does not count as 1 key here Easy to assemble, no tools required, holds all of your existing keys - attach your larger car keys or fob remotes with the included Loop Piece attachment Say goodbye to bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good - organize that mess and free up your pockets with a Key Organizer! 's ultra light, compact body is built with aircraft aluminum frames and stainless steel hardware - the patented S-shaped design makes carrying your keys delightful How many birthday, Christmas, or holiday presents can you eliminate right now? is the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for any occasion that all key owners will love!