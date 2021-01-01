Compact Folding Sewing Craft Table

How to make your room more efficient and save more space?Just prepare yourself a compact table which could be unfolded into a professional sewing table. With a simple and chic design of appearance, this table will blend well with the layout and the decor of your house. It has a built-in wide shelf with a baffle for placing sewing machine when not used, and 3 storage trays for organizing your sewing items as well. Entirely painted with premium lacquer, this versatile table is water-proof. Crafted with MDF boards of E1 grade, the integral structure is very sturdy and stable. And 5 casters are equipped for easy moving, of which 2 are lockable for convenient parking. Exactly this type of sewing table could be a good helper to your sewing work.