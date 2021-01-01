This oriental floral design is a classic pattern updated with tasteful modern touches to suit any space. The dominant off white ivory base is bordered by an intricate floral border to complete this traditional design machine made in Italy. Made of heat-set polypropylene, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor in your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles, rounds, and runners, allows this machine made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably. Radici USA Como 5 x 5 Off-white Round Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug | 1592/1305/IVYIVY