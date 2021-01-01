This oriental floral design is a transitional pattern filled with large floral motifs to suit any space. The dominant black base is bordered by an intricate floral border to complete this transitional design machine made in Italy. Made of heat-set polypropylene, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor in your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles, rounds, and runners, allows this machine made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably. Radici USA Como 3 x 5 Black Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug | 1621/1710/BLACK