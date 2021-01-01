Rizzy Home Commons Collection Payton Solid Rugs, One Size , Beige

ï»¿The Commons Collection by Rizzy Home, is a retro look that has been modernized to be better than it ever was! Experience the ultimate in plush rugs with this shag collection, hand-tufted by master craftsmen from India, the luxurious feel underfoot of this collection is unbelievable! Neutral color palette gives you a variety of options when working with different dÃ©cor's. Solid, chevrons and stripes give you a rich textural appearance to work with and makes the entire process effortless. Nothing speaks to opulence like a shag rug does! Finished with a cotton canvas backing that ensures a resilience and durable rug that will last for many years to come. Committed to excellence, the Rizzy Home team brings together talent, knowledge and passion to create an unparalleled reputation within the home furnishings industry. With a wide assortment of product choice and combinations, Rizzy Home is making it easier than ever for clients to create homes and interior spaces that are honest expressions of their true personalities. Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean sponge or cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended as necessary. Do not use beater bar when vacuuming. A quality rug pad is recommended. This rug has a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty.Shape: RectangleMeasurements: 42 Width/Inches, 66 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyesterCare: Professional Clean, Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported