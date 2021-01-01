Fornasetti - Comme des Forna Candle - Otto - 1.9kg

Bring a dash of whimsy and whiff of beautiful fragrance with this Commes des Forna scented candle from Fornasetti. Adorned with the mouth of Lina Cavalieri with polka dots, inside it houses Fornasetti's signature fragrance, Otto. Blending notes of thyme, lavender, cedarwood and incense, it is made from 100% vegetable-based wax and is allergen and pesticide-free. Key features: * Luxury scented candle * Fragrance notes: lavender, thyme, smoky cedar & incense * Dimensions: H18xØ15cm * Burn time: up to 240 hours * Signature Otto fragrance * Features the mouth of Lina Cavalieri * Polka dot backdrop * 100% vegetable-based wax * Pure cotton wick is biodegradable * Allergen free & contains no pesticides * Fragrance exclusively made in Grasse, France * Images show both sides of the candle