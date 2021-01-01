Commander Touch FullColor Touchscreen DashMounted Radio with Free 3 Months Satellite and Streaming Service

Enjoy through your vehicle's in-dash audio system* with controls on the color touchscreen display To Activate Your Radio: Call 866-587-4225 or go online to.com/activatenow. To Get Three Months Free Service You Must Subscribe to the All Access package. Provide your radio ID when activating and mention Never Miss a Beat. A $15 Activation fee and credit card are required for this offer. The All Access package is best programming package including both Satellite and Streaming service. Full-color display with album art, artist name, song title, channel logos and program information Pause, Rewind and Replay live Satellite Radio Automatically start songs from the beginning on your favorite channels with TuneStart Use TuneMix to hear a mix of songs from your favorite channels Keep moving with the most current updates using Traffic & Weather Now Connects to any radio with either an AUX input or FM connection