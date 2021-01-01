From bouncepad
Commander C31 Snow Motherboard Sync ARGB ATX Mid Tower Computer Chassis with 2 200mm ARGB 5V Motherboard Sync RGB Front Fans + 1 120mm Rear Black.
Best Quality Guranteed. Light up the system - 2 Pre-installed 200mm 5V MB Sync ARGB fans (Sync with as US, Gigabyte, MSI, ASROCK) +1 rear black fan Built-in dual-mode 5V ARGB switch board - Control light via I/O port button (27 LED modes/7 Colors) or via 5V ARGB Sync motherboard 27 LED modes through I/O port button - Wave mode; flow mode; RGB lighting (single color); Radar mode (Red, yellow, green, cyan, blue, White, Purple); breath mode (8 Colors); full lighted mode; single color mode (7 Colors); light off Clear view of PC gaming - one 4mm tempered glass with standard mounting Built-in PSU cover - cover all your cables for a professional look Drive Bays - 2.5' X 5 or 3.5' X 3 + 2.5' X 2 Supports Mini ITX, Micro ATX, and ATX Motherboard I/O port - USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1, RGB switch x 1 Outstanding expandability - max CPU cooler height: 180mm; Max VGA: 310mm/4