Spectrum Noir™ Comic Book Heroes Advanced Discovery Kit | Michaels®

Buy Spectrum Noir™ Comic Book Heroes Advanced Discovery Kit at Michaels. com. The Spectrum Noir Comic Book Heroes Advanced Discovery Kit combines hand-picked tools, expert instruction, professional tips, and try-out sheets from comic-book artist Nicola Yau to help you design like a pro. Spectrum Noir is a growing range of coloring mediums developed to suit beginner colorists, students, and artists alike. The all-in-one Discovery Kits from these coloring giants have been designed for the creative industry's future stars. They are a fantastic way to open the door to a new world of creativity and color and is a great way to enhance or develop your artistic skills, whatever your ability. With this Comic Book Heroes kit, Spectrum Noir has worked with comic-book artist Nicola Yau to bring all the tools needed to discover how to create that authentic comic book style and master the art of cute Manga characters and dynamic superheroes. This, combined with Nicola’s original designs, expert instruction, professional tips, and try-out sheets, means you’ll be able to create authentic, comic book-style images. By purchasing this kit, you will also get access to the Discovery Kit online portal packed full of exclusive additional content, including artist profiles, coloring hints, tips, and inspiration. Whether you're looking for a relaxing activity or want to sharpen your creative skills, this Comic Book Heroes Advanced Discovery Kit is the perfect way to discover, enjoy and develop a passion for art and coloring. It is ideal for experiencing Spectrum Noir for the first time or trying a new creative hobby. They also make great gifts! Details: Includes assorted colors 21 pieces and tutorialContents: 5 Classique Dual-Tip Markers (Silk, Dandelion, Pale Tan, Saddle Brown, Blue Gray 2) 5 Illustrator Dual-Tip markers (Leaf Green, Navy Blue, Violet, Amethyst, Cocktail Pink) 1 ArtLiner Fine Point (Black o1) 9 printed line art sheets 1 how to booklet 1 Comic Book Heroes Tutorial | Spectrum Noir™ Comic Book Heroes Advanced Discovery Kit | Michaels®