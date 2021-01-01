TuffRider Comfy Mesh Horse Fly Sheet, TR Quarry, 81-in

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** You’ll have one happy horse when she hangs out in the TuffRider Comfy Mesh Horse Fly Sheet. This comfortable and breathable horse fly sheet helps keep flies and insects off your pal. It also provides about 50% UV protection against the sun’s harsh and coat-fading rays. It’s designed with your horse’s comfort in mind—including stainless steel twin-buckle chest closures and a smooth lining at the shoulders to help prevent rubbing. The low cross surcingles and removable leg straps are adjustable for the perfect fit. And this soft polyester mesh sheet is machine washable for easy cleaning. It’s a great way to keep your equine companion comfy and bug-bite-free!