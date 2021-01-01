From blue ridge home fashions
Blue Ridge Home Fashions Comforters Navy/Lt - Navy & Light Blue Lightweight Down-Alternative Comforter
Advertisement
Navy & Light Blue Lightweight Down-Alternative Comforter. Snuggle up under this quilted comforter for a cozy night's sleep. Its down-alternative fill lets you keep warm and its soft exterior wraps you in a gentle embrace. Note: This product is made with affordability in mind so you can follow the trends without breaking the bank.Outer: 100% microfiber polyesterFill: 100% polyesterTwin: 20 oz. of fillFull/queen: 40 oz. of fillKing: 48 oz. of fillMachine wash; hang dryImportedBudget-friendly