From geneva home fashions
Geneva Home Fashions Comforter Sets Coral - Coral Cherie Eight-Piece Comforter Set
Coral Cherie Eight-Piece Comforter Set. Add some understated charm to your bedroom with this comforter set adorned with a French motif crafted with a plush material to keep you comfy when you curl up after long days. Includes comforter, two shams, two pillowcases, one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one bed skirt (twin sizes include one sham and one pillowcase)Fits mattresses up to 12" deepBed skirt: 14" drop100% microfiber polyesterMachine washImported