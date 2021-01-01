From esca
Esca Comforter Sets Purple - Purple Bian Luxury Seven-Piece Comforter Set
Advertisement
Purple Bian Luxury Seven-Piece Comforter Set. Invite coordinated charm and comfort to your favorite sleepy space with this matching comforter set that's made from breathable microfiber for all-night enjoyment. Includes comforter, two shams, two pillows, cushion and breakfast pillow (twin sizes include one sham)Pillows: 16'' x 16'' eachCushion: 9'' x 20''Breakfast pillow: 18'' W x 12'' H100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported