HON ComforTask Chair, Seat Depth, Iron Ore Fabric (HON5901CU19T)

HON Comfort Iron Ore Task Chair features adjustable lumber support with a 5-star caster base. It meets or exceeds all ANSI/BIFMA standards..Arms Info: Armless.Dimension: 38.25"H X 23"W X 28.75"D.Seat Size: 19.25" x 20".Assembly: Yes.Color & Material: Iron Ore Fabric, Polyester & Nylon.ANSI/BIFMA Info: ANSI/BIFMA and ISTA, SCS Certification Indoor Advantage & Gold.Weight: 25 lbs..Base Information: 5-Star Caster Base.HON Comfort Iron Ore Task Chair - Compact scale and reliability for any organization seeking top performance with a budget